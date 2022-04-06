(Good Things Utah) In partnership with the Utah Jazz, America First Credit Union has officially unveiled a new sports court at YWCA Utah. Now featuring an amazing Jazz-branded mural, backboards, equipment, and court paint job.

“We do have 200 women and children who live on our campus, and then 100 additional children who access our early childhood center in the building next door,” says Rachel with YWCA Utah. “With the inclement weather and the bad air quality days, we need some space inside where kids can get their energy out, they can do team building activities, and they can really access this space.”

For more information about YWCA Utah and see their new sports court, go to www.ywcautah.org.

Small Business Spotlight

America First Credit Union and the Utah Jazz have teamed up to host an opportunity to compete for a customized single-season sponsorship with the Utah Jazz valued at approximately $200,000. Benefits from this include signage at Vivint Arena during Utah Jazz Games, custom radio promos, digital ads, and more. This contest called Utah Jazz Small Business Spotlight is open to all Utah-based, for-profit small businesses with annual revenue of less than $10 million.

Participants can enter HERE on the AFCU website and provide their contact information, with a short profile about why a sponsorship would help their business succeed.

All entries must be submitted by May 1, 2022, and finalists will pitch their businesses to judges for final selection. Finalists will be invited to attend a private reception at the Vivint Arena where the winner of the contest will be announced.

Utah Jazz Visa debit card

Utah Jazz fans now have a great new way to support their favorite NBA team with America First Credit Union’s exclusive new Utah Jazz Visa debit card. Featuring the Utah Jazz logo on a sleek, black matte plastic card, members who hold it have access to incredible opportunities including access to exclusive products, offers, deals, discounts, experiences, and events.

At Vivint Arena, card holders are given discounts like:

10% off Utah Jazz app purchases at select concessions

15% off purchases inside the Utah Jazz Team Store

32% off Utah Jazz Team Store purchases the day after a Utah Jazz player hits a triple-double

All season long, additional discounts include:

10% off up to four single-game tickets and group ticket purchases with a minimum of 20 people

5% off select Utah Jazz skybox and suite rentals

Invitations to select Vivint Arena concerts and event ticket pre-sales

The card is available to all America First Credit Union members with both America’s First Classic Checking and Premium Checking accounts. Learn more or get your own exclusive Utah Jazz card by going to www.americafirstcreditunion.com/jazz/jazzcard.

