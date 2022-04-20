(Good Things Utah) While self-care is an important habit year-round, now is the perfect time for saving money on that essential self-care through luxury beauty treatments with Utah Facial Plastics. This May, they’re featuring some of their biggest deals ever to help new and existing customers look their best as the season warms up. Utah Facial Plastics offers a variety of services for their clients, but for May they’re focusing on improving clients’ skincare. During this coming month, some of the special self-care deals include:

15% off Dermaplane Facial treatments

20% off all sunscreen products

Get a $25 Gift Card with the purchase of a $250 Gift Card

Don’t miss out on the other various services offered through Utah Facial Plastics, each performed by a team of trained Estheticians, surgeons, and nurses.

“We do a combination of everything, really. I think it just matters what the person needs and we tailor everything to their specific needs,” says Sydnee Zisumbo with Utah Facial Plastics.

To browse their services and products, visit them online at UtahFacialPlastics.com.

Also happening this May, Utah Facial Plastics has partnered with Blackklabel Jewelry to host the upcoming Beauty & Bling Event. The event, going from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on May 5th, will give attendees access to exclusive deals, giveaways, and swag bags. Guests can attend the event at either of their two locations in Draper (723 E 12200 S Suite 200) or Layton (2255 N 1700 W Suite 205).

RSVP tickets are $20 and will go towards any purchases. To get your tickets, click HERE.

**This segment contains sponsored content