Utah Facial Plastics announces a brand new, state-of-the-art facility

Utah Facial Plastics is excited to announce a brand new, state-of-the-art facility to meet the needs of their many patients in Draper. Utah Facial Plastics has an amazing reputation and has grown tremendously over recent years due to the successful outcomes their providers are able to deliver on a continual basis.

The new Draper location is open, located at 721 East 12200 South in Draper. This new location is only 1.2 miles east of their current Draper Crossing location. Accessibility is important to their patients which is why they selected a location that was still easy to access off the 12300 south exits and just north of 700 east. This new space will also include private access for their surgical patients to enter for post-operative appointments.

The new building has a total of 16,000 square feet with Utah Facial Plastics inhabiting the entire second floor. Their new location is going to be nearly 8,000 square feet larger than the current Draper office with seven aesthetic treatment rooms for nurse injectors and aestheticians to perform injectables, laser treatments, skin resurfacing treatments, and more.

In addition, Utah Facial Plastics also has an AAAASF (The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities) 2-room accredited surgical suite. The surgical suite will now allow their surgeons to perform facelifts, rhinoplasties, and other surgeries that require general anesthesia.

Utah Facial Plastics’ cozy Draper Crossing office has served them well through the years and has allowed them to grow not only as a practice but as a team. They couldn’t be more excited for this change and for what the future holds.

To find out more visit Utah Facial Plastics now!

This story contains sponsored content.