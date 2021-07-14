Utah cancer survivors aspire to new heights at the 24th Annual Cancer Survivors at the Summit

Survivors at the Summit returns to Snowbird on July 18th. The free community event, hosted by Survivor Wellness, raises awareness of cancer survivorship, honors individuals and families experiencing a cancer diagnosis, and pays tribute to those who have lost their lives to cancer.

No matter how you make it, the journey represents the individual “Summit” each person makes after a cancer diagnosis. Ticket packages include:

Personalized Tribute Flag

Snowbird Tram Ticket

Pancake Breakfast

Lunch catered by Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House

$50 Gift Card to Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House

To help reduce the financial hardship faced by our community, Survivor Wellness is inviting cancer patients, cancer survivors, families, and the general public to attend this event, for a suggested donation rather than a set fee. Donations fund programming to support cancer survivors, family members, and caregivers. Event attendees will be treated to a pancake breakfast, hiking in the mountains, a roundtrip chairlift, and a tram ride to Snowbird’s Hidden Peak, a catered lunch by Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House, and the Celebration of Life Ceremony.

Tribute flags are modeled after traditional Tibetan prayer flags and honor those affected by cancer, survivors, and those who have passed away.

The last event had more than 300 participants, and they expect to reach capacity this year. Dr. John Librett, Executive Chairman of Survivor Wellness and a cancer survivor himself, had this to say about his experience with the event, “It is difficult to put something like that into words. It’s an incredible experience to see so many people come together in support. It is more than an afternoon of celebration, it’s about community, peace, hope, and wellness to all those affected by cancer.”

Snowbird asks participants to, “show us your summit.”

Each year in Utah there are more than 11,000 new cancer diagnoses and more than 100,000 individuals experiencing profound suffering from a cancer diagnosis. This situation has created an urgent need for health and wellness interventions. Its mission is to deliver evidence-based integrative health and wellness programs to cancer survivors, caregivers, and families in a homelike setting. 100% of event proceeds support Survivor Wellness’ PEACE Program which has provided tens of thousands of free visits for mental, physical, and social support to cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers.

The PEACE program fills a gap between oncology and primary care by providing evidence-based treatments for the emotional, physical and social needs of cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their families. The PEACE program includes yoga, massage, acupuncture, nutrition, exercise, mindfulness meditation, mental health therapy, and social support.

Get involved by visiting Survivors at the Summit now.

This story contains sponsored content.