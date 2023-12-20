SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Get ready for a flavor delight in your mouth with this beef stuffing recipe that combines savory ground beef with sweet and tart apples and cranberries. Take advantage of this delicious recipe!

Beef Stuffing with Apples and Cranberries

1 pound ground beef (93% or leaner)

Two teaspoons of garlic powder divided

Two teaspoons of onion powder divided

Two teaspoons of rubbed sage, divided

1-1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Two tablespoons butter

2 cups sliced leeks, white and light green parts only

One bag (12 ounces) of unseasoned dried bread cubes

2-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 cups peeled, diced Granny Smith apples

1 cup dried cranberries

Combine Ground Beef, one teaspoon garlic powder, one teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and crushed red pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove beef mixture from the skillet into a large bowl with a slotted spoon; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. In the same skillet, heat butter on medium heat until hot. Add leeks, cook, and stir for 5 minutes. Add leeks to the beef mixture. Stir in bread cubes, broth, apples, cranberries, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic powder, remaining one teaspoon onion powder, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage, and staying one teaspoon salt to beef mixture.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute a fresh baguette, cubed and toasted, for unseasoned dried bread cubes.

Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place beef mixture into prepared dish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 350°F oven for 30 to 40 minutes until heated through.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

