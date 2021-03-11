Utah bakery offers workers a second chance

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

For those trying to overcome addiction, or who are just being released from incarceration, the transition to normal life can be really difficult. But, there are programs out there that can help people overcome those obstacles.

One of them is called Flourish Bakery. Its mission is to do exactly as the name suggests for those it employs. It does that by providing crucial skills to help stop the vicious cycle of relapse and recidivism.

On-campus sits a commercial kitchen where hopes are just as high, but here the goal is making the most of a second chance after learning lessons at the school of hard knocks. For all of them, the road to recovery lead to Flourish Bakery, a local nonprofit funded by donations, fundraisers, and grants.

