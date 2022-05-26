(Good Things Utah) It’s safe to say that many of us have areas of our body we’re not happy with. Whether it’s the stubborn belly fat that’s the issue, or even those pesky pounds cursing our backside, some areas are just too difficult to target ourselves.

In cases when diet and exercise alone aren’t enough, it’s time to try other options. For those in Utah, a local establishment called Willow Bend Medical is transforming the industry with a simple procedure.

EMSculpt NEO is the only FDA-cleared device that uses technology to contour and tone the body. This non-invasive procedure builds muscle mass and burns fat by causing targeted muscles to contract beyond what a person can do physical training at the gym.

The EMSculpt device utilizes highly-focused electromagnetic energy directed towards a specific area of the body. This powerful technology forces muscles to experience up to 20,000 contractions in 30 minutes. The stimulation caused by the electromagnetic field promotes fat loss and muscle growth.

It feels much like a heavy gym workout without the soreness afterward. Research shows that users can lose up to 30% fat while gaining up to 25% muscle mass.





For individuals interested in this treatment, many have found success working with Willow Bend Medical in Cottonwood Heights.

