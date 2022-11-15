SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While it’s common to attribute acne breakouts to hormone changes and youth, these types of skin conditions can actually be experienced by individuals of all ages and backgrounds. And as our skin sees plenty of exposure during the summer months, this winter season is the perfect time to rejuvenate our complexions. For those looking to have their healthiest skin, Symphony Medical Spa in Utah is now offering a next-level aesthetic at an unbeatable value.

Dr. Carolyn Forbes and her team at Symphony Medical Spa have the experience and training to perform a wide range of non-surgical treatments meant to improve skin health. Some of their most popular procedures include laser skin resurfacing, laser acne treatment, laser hair removal, body contouring, fat reduction, WarmSculpting, IPL, and more.

“We have a ton of lasers and all of them are state-of-the-art,” remarks Michelle Olsen, Laser Specialist with Symphony Medical Spa. “We offer pretty much the same treatments as everybody else does, just at a much more affordable price…”

When it comes to acne, the laser treatments provided by Symphony Medical Spa work to eliminate bacteria and redness without damaging any of the healthy surrounding skin in the process.

With just two visits a week for three weeks, patients have seen phenomenal results in their overall complexion and without any of the side effects associated with prescription medications.

Symphony Medical Spa is located at 2376 N 400 E Ste 103 in Tooele. To learn more about services and schedule an appointment, go online to SymphonyMedicalSpa.com.

