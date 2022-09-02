(Good Things Utah) Data shows that more than half of people with mental health conditions in the U.S. did not receive any treatment in the last year. Other studies show that more people in Utah suffer from mental illness than anywhere else in the country with nearly 30% reported experiencing it in some form.

Traditional treatment for mental health conditions has involved the heavy use of medications to find balance in a patient’s daily life. But with today’s modern technology paving the way for medical advances, there are improved solutions out there for those feeling mental distress.

Zion Healing Center in St. George offers patients a more holistic approach to wellness. Using state-of-the-art technology, it’s able to identify and improve any inactive areas of the brain. This is accomplished by combining Neurofeedback with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), as well as Theta Light Therapy.

NEUROFEEDBACK “Precise instruments measure physiological activity such as brainwaves, heart function, breathing, muscle activity, and skin temperature. These instruments rapidly and accurately feedback information to the user.” NEUROSTAR ADVANCED THERAPY (TMS) “Non-invasive therapy that uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in people suffering from depression.”

Working in tandem with its spiritual rehabilitation practices, these therapies give new hope to patients feeling depressed, anxious or battling addiction. The team at Zion Healing Center is highly trained in treating patients for a variety of mental conditions and offers empathetic support backed by first-hand experience.

“I like to say that we light up the brain and wake up the soul,” remarks Robert Beatty, Director of Franchising at Zion Healing Center.

To learn more, go online to ZionHealing.com or visit the St. George location at 368 E Riverside Dr #8.

If you’re interested in learning more about its Franchise opportunities, click the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content