USANA Kids Eat launches the Buck for a Truck Campaign

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

USANA Kids Eat is launching the Buck for a Truck fundraiser campaign to get a new delivery truck.

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. They established the USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food. Currently they serve 35 schools on their Weekend Program, and they deliver more than 930 bags total to them each weekend. But the foundation needs a new truck to help them continue this work, as the add 5 new schools and expect to add a lot more for fall.

Many schools are on their waiting list hoping to be adopted and added to the program, but without the right resources, USANA Kids Eat won’t be able to fully expand their services. The Buck for a Truck fundraiser campaign will help in many ways if succesful.

With their continued growth, adding more schools and more kids, a second truck is imperative to support those new schools and make sure the program can keep up with the demand and make all necessary deliveries and food transport.

They would be proud to drive a truck that has been donated and supported by the community.

Thank you for your continued support of the USANA Kids Eat program!

Donate here.

This story contains sponsored content.