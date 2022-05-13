(Good Things Utah) Are you finally working on that home project this summer? As anyone who’s ever done significant work on a home knows, it’s no easy task to take on — especially alone. And for many projects, professional experience is required to get them completed. In an industry full of new ideas and solutions, where can a homeowner go?

This year in Northern Utah, the highly-anticipated Salt Lake Home Expo is opening from May 13th to May 15th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The event lets visitors check out the latest trends in solar power, home automation, security systems, and much more. The expo will give visitors the chance to meet with a wide variety of local and national vendors, all hosting a variety of solutions for everything from home, outdoor living, handiwork, décor, and even beauty. Homeowners are given plenty of time to get quotes on products and services from participating vendors for their upcoming projects.

One of the many vendors at the Salt Lake Home Expo this year is a nationally-acclaimed product called ShelfGenie. They work closely with homeowners across the country to create custom-made pull-out drawers for new or existing cabinets. ShelfGenie custom shelves are perfect for any room including kitchens, pantries, laundry rooms, and more. This high-end brand name is proud to build each custom shelf with furniture-grade hardwoods, proprietary steel rails holding up to 100lbs fully extended, and an ultraviolet baked finish coat.

“We design it, we make it, we install it, and you have a lifetime warranty,” says Mike Gardner with ShelfGenie of Utah. “…when we custom-make things, we measure them to the millimeter to maximize their spaces — vertically, horizontally, depth-wise.”

For more information about the product, go to ShelfGenie.com/Locations/WasatchRange. Right now they’re offering customers FREE installation labor for design consultation.

The Salt Lake Home Expo is running from Friday, May 13th through Sunday, May 15th at the Mountain America Expo Center. There is no cost for entry into the expo. For more information about the event and exhibitors this year, go to SaltLakeHomeExpo.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content