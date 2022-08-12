(Good Things Utah) There are few destinations around the Wasatch Front as stunning as La Caille in Sandy. Set just outside of Little Cottonwood Canyon, the French-inspired estate features an award-winning restaurant as well as its quaint Vineyard and Winery. The grapes grown on La Caille grounds are ripened to perfection before then going into any of their delicious signature wines.

Wine tasting visits at La Caille are scheduled by appointment only. They serve only the finest wines including Pinot Noir, Choix Evident, Cabernet Sauvignon, and their house-made Seyval Blanc.

To learn more about the Vineyard and Winery, go to ChateauLaCaille.com.

Follow along with more of Katy’s mouth-watering adventures by visiting TasteUtah.com.

SALT CITY WINE & DINE

Happening on August 27th at La Caille, the Salt City Wine & Dine event is set to host hundreds of Utahans as they sip and sample some of the most delicious foods and wines in the state. Over 35 hand-selected vendors will be sharing their tasty creations along with La Caille’s acclaimed menu of sharable bites. Vendors in attendance will serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for guests to enjoy.

Live entertainment will also be included in the festivities from musicians to magicians, and even a talented local painter.

“We’re expecting about 1,500 people,” says Winemaker Mike Marron. “La Caille is going to offer some of our food samples. There’ll be other restaurants, breweries, distilleries, a couple of the wineries… It’ll showcase what’s going on in Utah as far as the food and alcoholic beverage scene. It should be a really nice event for everybody to come to.”

The beautiful 18th-century-themed grounds of La Caille will be bustling with excitement for this most savory of occasions. To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, go to DineSaltCityWineAndDine.com.

