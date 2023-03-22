SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month. University of Utah Health is encouraging everyone to learn more about brain injuries, prevention and treatment options.
More than two million Americans experience a brain injury each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Annually in the US an estimated 5.3 million Americans are living today with a disability related to traumatic brain injury. Brain Injury is a public health concern that demands ongoing epidemiological study, increased efforts to prevent injuries from occurring, and research to advance medical options and therapeutic interventions.
- Most traumatic brain injuries are caused by a fall, car accident, sports or assault.
- Non-traumatic brain injury can occur as a result of stroke, reduced oxygen levels or brain infection.
- Concussion/Mild TBI is the most common type of traumatic brain injury.
- The brain possesses an extraordinary ability to repair itself after a traumatic injury. This ability is known as neuroplasticity, and it’s the reason that many brain injury survivors can make astounding recoveries.
University of Utah treats traumatic brain injuries and non-traumatic brain injuries at Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital and at Sugarhouse Health Center (Outpatient Rehabilitation)
The University of Utah Health’s brain injury program helps guide you through a healing plan tailored to your individual health needs:
- Augmentative communication devices
- Cognitive rehabilitation
- Community reintegration
- An assistive technology center
- Family education and training
University of Utah Health provides a team of medical specialists in the following areas to help create a personalized treatment and recovery plan:
- Occupational therapists
- Physical therapists
- Speech language pathologists
- Social workers
- Psychologists
- Rehab nurses
- Rehab educators
- Physicians
- Dietitians
The University of Utah Health created an outreach support program called TRAILS (Technology Recreation Access Independent Lifestyle Sports).
Learn more online at UofUHealth.org/braininjury or call 801-646-8000. #MoreThanMyBrainInjury
Sponsored by University of Utah Health.