SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month. University of Utah Health is encouraging everyone to learn more about brain injuries, prevention and treatment options.

More than two million Americans experience a brain injury each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Annually in the US an estimated 5.3 million Americans are living today with a disability related to traumatic brain injury. Brain Injury is a public health concern that demands ongoing epidemiological study, increased efforts to prevent injuries from occurring, and research to advance medical options and therapeutic interventions.

Most traumatic brain injuries are caused by a fall, car accident, sports or assault.

Non-traumatic brain injury can occur as a result of stroke, reduced oxygen levels or brain infection.

Concussion/Mild TBI is the most common type of traumatic brain injury.

The brain possesses an extraordinary ability to repair itself after a traumatic injury. This ability is known as neuroplasticity, and it’s the reason that many brain injury survivors can make astounding recoveries.

University of Utah treats traumatic brain injuries and non-traumatic brain injuries at Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital and at Sugarhouse Health Center (Outpatient Rehabilitation)

The University of Utah Health’s brain injury program helps guide you through a healing plan tailored to your individual health needs:

Augmentative communication devices

Cognitive rehabilitation

Community reintegration

An assistive technology center

Family education and training

University of Utah Health provides a team of medical specialists in the following areas to help create a personalized treatment and recovery plan:

Occupational therapists

Physical therapists

Speech language pathologists

Social workers

Psychologists

Rehab nurses

Rehab educators

Physicians

Dietitians

The University of Utah Health created an outreach support program called TRAILS (Technology Recreation Access Independent Lifestyle Sports).

Learn more online at UofUHealth.org/braininjury or call 801-646-8000. #MoreThanMyBrainInjury

