Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The time is ticking to help kids in the Salt Lake City community have a Christmas present under their tree. Marine Toys for Tots is hosting its annual toy drive and they still need your help.

Representing Papa Murphy’s in the Good Things Utah studio is Jeremy Claflin and representing our United States Marines is Sergeant Ricardo Perez.

Jeremy with Papa Murphy’s says, “We are community-based… All of our stores, who we hire, what we serve — are all right in the community. We have done this for about 7 or 8 years now and it has become what we love about the holidays… Plus, it ties in well with our pizza and what we have here.”

When you come into any location to donate an unwrapped toy, Papa Murphy’s will give you a card for future visits that includes free items, discounts on pizzas, and more! Consider this a win-win for all! This year, they’re hoping for toy donations for children ages 0-14, but even more for ages 0-3.

Papa Murphy’s gets involved every year as a group of local owners who enjoy giving back, seeing all the toys come in for children, and bringing that feeling into the stores.

The U.S. Marines have been a part of Toys for Tots for 75 years! Sergeant Ricardo Perez says, “It’s really special for the kids to get a toy this year. That way we help out the families in need. Especially with Papa Murphy’s, every location has a drop site”.

The Utah Toys for Tots program has been in place for 40 years, while ABC4 Utah has been the official television sponsor for over 20 of those years!

To learn more about how you can donate, visit the Papa Murphy’s website and you can also make your donations by December 18th at any participating Papa Murphy’s location near you or the ABC4/CW30 studios at 2175 W 1700 S in Salt Lake City.

**This segment contains sponsored content