SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Holiday shopping has officially hit stores near you and there are so many wonderful gift ideas to choose from this year. If you’re looking to please everyone on your seasonal nice list, look no further than these hi-tech gifts curated by our friend Steve Carlson at T-Mobile.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G

This next-gen smartphone harnesses the power of the largest 5G network to offer users incredibly fast upload and download speeds. Complete with premium specs, the Nord N300 makes accessing 5G services easier than ever.

Un-carrier On

In partnership with Samsara Luggage, the folks at T-Mobile have designed the perfect travel companion in the Un-carrier On. With a built-in USB-C charger and Bluetooth technology, this luggage takes the hassle out of travel.

SyncUP KIDS Watch

Safety made simple in the SyncUp KIDS Watch — for those looking to keep their kids close, no matter the distance. Loaded with pre-approved contacts and featuring real-time location tracking, along with virtual boundary alerts for added security.

JBL Go 3

Take your tunes on the go with the eye-catching JBL Go 3 speaker. Offers unmatched sound quality while also being waterproof and dust-proof.

Jlab Jbuddies Pro Kids Headphones

Both stylish and ultra-comfortable, the Jbuddies Pro Kids Headphones give young music lovers over 35 hours of playtime and a volume limiter for safer listening.

**This segment contains sponsored content