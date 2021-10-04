Unwanted pigmentation? Enjoy healthy, clear skin with world-class treatments from an award-winning spa

(Good Things Utah) – Skin discoloration and areas of unwanted pigmentation often occur later in life. Laser treatments can help you get clear skin and slow the process of pigmentation from occurring. Aesthetica Medical Spa knows it can cause you to be self-conscious and afraid to show your skin, but they are here to help!

Voted best medical spa in Utah Valley, Aesthetica Medical Spa and Laser Center offer skincare treatments like Chemical Peels, Microneedling, SilkPeel, and microdermabrasion. They also offer skin rejuvenation treatments utilizing the PicoWay Resolve, Fotofacial (IPL Treatments), and eMatrix to help you “turn back the clock”. Today, Surae jumped in the chair for a high-quality chemical peel to bring areas of her skin back to life!

Aesthetica Medical Spa and Laser Center proudly offers the newest and most efficient treatments for its clients. The spa offers customized treatment plans to treat unwanted pigmentation such as melasma, sun damage, brown spots, and age spots. One of the most common issues especially after a long hot summer is melasma,

Melasma is a darkening of the skin on your face caused by excessive production of melanin which is the pigment that causes your skin to tan. That’s why the sun, which increases melanin production, usually makes your melasma worse.

If long-lasting pigmentation issues persist and spread, you may find your confidence and social life to be negatively impacted. Finding the right solution is easy with Aesthetica Medical Spa.

All skincare consultations are complimentary, but Aesthetica has some awesome deals for Halloween! Call (801) 979-9593 or visit Aesthetica Medical Spa now to find out more.

This story contains sponsored content.