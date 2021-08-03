Unusual condition of sale on exclusive Japanese-inspired home in Holliday meant to help preserve Utah history

(GTU) – Resting quietly on a .74 acre lot in Holladay, this Stephen Macdonald home is a flawless testament to intentional modernist architecture. The one-of-a-kind Japanese-inspired home was built in 1958 and features unique interior spaces, an open concept floorplan, and other modern elements that were far ahead of their time. (Pictures below)

Today, the home sits in nearly the same perfect condition as it did upon completion. What does that mean for the future of this architectural gem?

Stephen Macdonald Design and Preservation

The home was built to supply around 2,500 sq ft of living space, including 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, and a pavilion-like backyard studio. The simplicity of the layout lent itself well to the incorporation of certain building materials and designs. It reveals itself to dwellers and guests with honest materials, thoughtful but simple single-floor design, and sensitivity and openness to the natural elements.

If you want to see this superb home for yourself, it is set to feature in the Salt Lake Parade of Homes happening from July 30th to August 14th.

The current owners – the children of the previous owners, are working with Preservation Utah to ensure that any future stewards of this house will also be committed to its architectural preservation. They kindly ask that only those committed to maintaining the home’s integrity apply for the next homeowner position.

“Homes like this only come around ever so often”

The longest-running parade in America celebrates its 75th year of the Salt Lake Parade of Homes.

