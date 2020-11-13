University of Utah Health’s new world-class rehabilitation and recovery center

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital opened this year, one of the most difficult years imaginable to open a brand new hospital. With a primary focus on preserving, enhancing, and restoring the quality of life for people with disabling conditions, the Craig H. Neilson Rehabilitation Hospital is truly a world-class facility. The hospital’s dedicated teams are composed of regionally and nationally respected specialists dedicated to supporting patients and families from acute rehabilitation through wellness and independence.

University of Utah Health provides specialized rehabilitation care throughout patients’ entire journey whether you’re an inpatient or outpatient therapy. The hospital’s rehabilitation services are also the only CARF accredited inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation program in Utah. Here are some of the specialty rehabilitation services they offer:

Amputee Program

Brain Injury Program

Cancer Rehabilitation

Pediatric Rehabilitation

Psychology Program

Spinal Cord Injury Program

Sports Concussion Clinic

Stroke Program

The Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital represents a dramatic expansion and advancement of the University of Utah Hospital’s rehabilitation capabilities. Through co-location of inpatient rooms and treatment space, outpatient clinics, research and engineering labs, and a two-story indoor/outdoor rehabilitation gym, as well as administrative space, the new building supports a spectrum of care and provides a visible path to recovery steeped in translational research and centered around patient access, dignity, and independence.

The new Rehabilitation Hospital redefines individual patient recoveries while pushing the boundaries for future translational rehabilitation research, medicine, and technologies

The Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 85 N Medical Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84132, adjacent to the University Hospital.

LINK: Learn more about the Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital

