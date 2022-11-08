(Good Things Utah) About 1 in 10 people have diabetes here in the United States. Of these, sadly only 1 in 5 individuals receive the education necessary to stay healthy long-term.

Those living with diabetes may not be aware that diabetes education is covered by most insurance on an annual basis.

Here in Salt Lake City, one of the most trusted centers for diabetes research, care, and education is University of Utah Health.

University of Utah Health’s IDEAS initiative is a 4-hour comprehensive small group program where participants get to see a nurse practitioner, dietitian, and social worker all on the same day.

According to Michelle Litchman with University of Utah Health: “This is really important. Because if you don’t know what to do for your diabetes — diabetes can progress much faster… So, it’s really important to get that education you need.”

While a variety of insurances are accepted, they also have a fund to support uninsured patients to receive diabetes education through the IDEAS program. Participants learn vital health routines including:

Reading nutrition labels

Counting carbohydrates

Understanding medications

Daily glucose self-checkups

This IDEAS program has shown great results in helping people lower their A1C — a measure of glucose — while also improving diabetes distress.

To learn more, go online to uofuhealth.org/ideas.

**This segment contains sponsored content