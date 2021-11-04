United Healthcare wants to answer your questions about medicare coverage

(Good Things Utah) – Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being but also for their budget.

For most people, Open enrollment is their only chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage for next year. If people don’t make an enrollment decision, they may be locked into their current plan. Each person has unique healthcare needs, and those needs change over time.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for Medicare coverage, so people should take the time to understand the options available to them.

United Healthcare encourages all people eligible for Medicare to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they’re enrolled in a Medicare plan that will meet their health and budget needs for the year ahead.

Medicare Annual Enrollment can be overwhelming. Roger Reese, a Representative for United Healthcare offers some advice to help make the process of choosing a plan easier for people.

Choosing a Medicare plan can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. United Healthcare is there to help you navigate the process and find a plan to meet your needs. First, confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you’re considering. Many people are surprised to learn that some plans limit their in-network hospital choices more than they expected. Most everyone knows our local hospitals are near or over capacity these days, so that’s an important consideration. Second, take the time to explore your options and understand the benefits of each plan. All United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans offered in Utah offer zero dollar copays for primary care visits, dental, vision and gym membership benefits. Finally, make sure your medications are covered. Even if you don’t expect to change plans, it’s important to make sure the prescriptions you take regularly will still be covered, so you don’t have any unpleasant surprises.



Are you familiar with Dual Special Needs Plans? Roger also has some pointers:

Dual Special Needs Plans are a type of Medicare Advantage plan for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid. They also give you the EXTRA benefits that Medicare and Medicaid typically don’t cover. These extra benefits include zero-dollar premiums and $0 prescription copays, dental coverage that includes fillings, crowns, and dentures.

Vision coverage includes exams, glasses, and contacts. There’s hearing coverage, a gym membership, and even a credit of up to $100 per month to purchase over-the-counter items and fresh food at your local grocery store. With all those benefits that people can really use, it’s definitely worth a call to see if you qualify and if the plan is a good fit.

The best way to learn more is to call (801) 975-4400 right now from 10 am to 7 pm and speak to an agent. They also have an easy-to-access website.

This story contains sponsored content.