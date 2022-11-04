(Good Things Utah) Jiffy Lube is very excited to partner with law enforcement in this catalytic converter identification initiative as they see first-hand victims of these crimes when these vehicles pull into their bays.

Across the nation the theft of catalytic converters has been an increasing problem, and Utah is no exception. Jiffy Lube and the Unified Police Department have partnered to deter, prevent, and prosecute offenders of this crime.

Theft rates are skyrocketing in the state of Utah and Jiffy Lube understands how costly this can be for the victims.

Jiffy Lube is offering a FREE service to help combat theft and support vehicle safety. Visit any one of their 79 Utah locations to have your catalytic converter engraved with the Full vehicle VIN# and striped with high-temp paint. It’s a free service and will only take about 5 minutes. And NO appointment is necessary. If you need to find your nearest location, go to JiffyLubeUtah.com.

The hope is that this will deter thieves from stealing your catalytic converter as it will be easier to track them. Law enforcement will NOW have a victim and that will help with prosecution. Even if the VIN looks like it’s been etched off.

Jiffy Lube looks forward to working with law enforcement across the state of Utah and offering this service to communities.

Some other vital checks and services performed by Jiffy Lube, especially with winter right around the corner, can keep vehicles running safely including:

Engine Oil

Serpentine Belt

Tires

Brakes

Radiator/Antifreeze

Wiper Blades

Battery

Headlights

**This segment contains sponsored content