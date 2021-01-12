Understanding depression: 3 common mistakes you need to know about

Depression, anxiety, and stress are not very fun topics to talk about, but now that the holidays are over, more and more people are falling into it, especially with everything going on in the world right now. In fact, most people struggling with depression have major misconceptions and make major mistakes when trying to get through it.

There are three 3 common mistakes people make when it comes to understanding and treating depression:

Mistake #1) Not recognizing it for what it is.

Depression has 6 different stages. Most people fail to recognize depression for what it really is unless they’re down in one of the bottom stages. They say things like, “I’m just feeling a bit off today..” or “I’m just not myself today,” without realizing that these are very real forms of depression. Once you recognize what it is you can do something about it.

Mistake #2) Taking a “one size fits all” approach

Because there are 6 very distinct stages of depression, what is an appropriate treatment in one stage can be completely ineffective in another. There is not a “one-size-fits-all” treatment approach to depression. Watching funny videos works great for someone in stage 2 of depression but not so much for someone in other stages. Exercising does wonders for someone in stage 5 of depression but won’t make much difference for someone in another. Using the proper tools and treatment options according to what stage of depression is when people start to feel the relief they were looking for.

Mistake #3) Not getting help

A lot of people, especially guys, don’t think we need help. We try to just grit our teeth and get through it, and it doesn’t need to be that way. A major part of the process is getting help from a professional who knows how to identify which stage a person is in and help you get back to feeling like yourself as quickly as possible. When you’re experiencing depression at any stage, you’re not able to be the husband, wife, mother, father, worker, business owner, or provider that you could be. Stop trying to do it all yourself and GET PROPER HELP!

This story contains sponsored content.