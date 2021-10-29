Uncover the latest issue of Salt Lake magazine

(Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake magazine is a bi-monthly publication offering a curated selection of options for where to go, and what to see and do and eat in and around Utah. The Salt Lake magazine staff offers expert opinions and insight on local dining, entertainment, outdoor activities, and shopping. Here is a sneak peek of their newest issue.

Salt Lake City Magazine is kicking off their annual cocktail contest Shakedown with some of the most talented, creative bartenders and showcasing some of the best distilleries in the state. There are scary tales from Skinwalker Ranch and the Uintah Basin never disappoints with another special story.

The magazine is hitting the road again for Salt Lake’s 2021 Travel Series too. This time, it’s adventures under the desert stars in the Grand Canyon state. Road trip itineraries let readers know where to go and what to do when they get there.

Find out more about Salt Lake Magazine or get your hands on the most recent issue!

