SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Thinking about making a career change? Nursing is an in-demand occupation with many rewards – personally and professionally. And regardless of what your current degree is, you can use that as a foundation to jump-start a nursing career.

The Joyce University Direct Path MSN is an enrollment option that enables students with a Bachelor’s degree in any field to ladder the accelerated BSN program with the Master of Science in Nursing program. The program is tailored for individuals seeking a career change to the field of nursing, the DPMSN provides a route to earning a Master of Science in Nursing in as little as three years.

The Direct Path MSN allows BSN students to take two of their Master’s level courses while still in the aBSN program. This enrollment option allows for a more efficient path to the MSN – which can lead to wider career opportunities, including nurse leadership or nursing education positions.

Joyce University provides a blended learning approach so that every student has flexibility to complete coursework online and study on their own schedule. Students will earn both their Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science in Nursing in as little as 3 years.

And if you’re passionate about helpinig people and are curious about pursuing a career in healthcare, but aren’t quite sure if nursing is the right path, Joyce University has an Occupational Therapy Assistant program that enables students to sit for the NBCOT boards in as few as 20 months.

Visit Joyce.edu for more information and check out all the opportunities to launch a career in healthcare and nursing.

