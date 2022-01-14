Tupelo is back! One of Park City’s favorite fine-dining restaurants reopens in a brand new location

(Good Things Utah) – The story behind your food can make a meal truly memorable. At least that’s what Katy Sine from Taste Utah found out after eating at Tupelo in Park City Utah.

The philosophy behind chef Matt Harris’ Tupelo Park City is to bring a globally inspired fine dining restaurant that honors artisanal ingredients and food terroir to the vibrant Utah ski town. A prominent fixture in Park City’s fine dining scene and previously located on Historic Main Street, Tupelo Park City will open its doors in its brand new home at 1500 Kearns Blvd.

Tupelo features the ingredients of American producers in globally-inspired dishes. Fresh Idaho trout, natural Bear Lake lamb, heirloom Sea Island beans, and housemade ricotta are some highlights on a diverse menu with unexpected, delightful touches.

From 48-hour braised veal cheek with parsnip puree to crispy marble potatoes with indulgent bone marrow butter, every ingredient is carefully chosen to offer a tasty and enlightening experience for diners.

Tupelo in Park City will be open for dinner service from 5 – 10 p.m. nightly. Reservations are available now online. Further details on tupelo’s inventive, hyper-local menu are available at tupeloparkcity.com.

Join your host Katy as she takes a bite out of Utah and showcases our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations, and what each unique local dining culture offers.

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world.

