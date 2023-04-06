Try the best quality and affordable window covering solutions in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for the best quality and affordable window covering solutions in Utah? Look no further than the largest local factory direct window covering manufacturer in the region.

The Blindman is a family-owned business, and they have been serving all of Utah for over 30 consecutive years, providing factory-direct products with the best price and quality. You can visit their showrooms located in Lindon and St. George and explore the wide range of window covering options such as plantation shutters, roller shades, blinds, cellular shades, and many more. They also offer motorization and cordless blind solutions for most of their products.

Are you looking at updating your home or re-designing and want a little bit of help? They also offer free in-home estimates and they can assist in choosing the perfect window covering for your needs. Offering installation services on all products, and a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty to give you peace of mind.

When ordering, use discount code “GTU” and enjoy a 10% discount on any size order. So why wait? Upgrade your home with top-of-line window coverings today!

The best thing about having anything new is the sense of cleanliness. You shouldn’t be held back from getting what you want because it’s “difficult to keep clean” but it’s something that we all say to ourselves. With the hustle of everyday life, we are always looking for something to make our lives more efficient and a little easier in any possible way we can.

Introducing the EasyClean Duster – the ultimate all-in-one duster that will make cleaning a breeze! This innovative product features a unique 3-finger design that makes it easier to clean tight and hard-to-reach spaces. Also available with an adapter and pole option, making it ideal for cleaning various surfaces such as blinds, shutters, and furniture.

With its easy-to-use refill, you can easily change the duster head and keep using it for a long time. Order yours with a discount using the code: GTU and get a free adapter or free refill with any order!

*Sponsored Content.