Trouble teaching your child math from home? Here’s a solution

Spark Math bridges home and school –giving families access to the secrets of learning math in a way that is purposeful and productive—give kids life skills and math skills in just 5-15 min a day. Make the hard things easy one game at a time!

Empower Education Connection worked closely with teachers in the classroom and noticed that there was a huge gap between what is being taught in the classroom and what is being taught at home. To help bridge that gap they started a partnership between teachers and parents enabling them to bring joy into learning for the students stuck at home.

Spark Math not only teaches math in its correct pedagogy– but it also gives children the opportunity to practice the employability skills or disposition skills noted in Job & Career reports. (problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, coordinating with others, judgment and decision making, and cognitive flexibility).

Right now they have a limited number of grades available, but are working feverishly to get as many available as possible so be sure to follow their social media channels @empowerathome to stay in the know, participate in fun giveaways, grab some tips + tricks! also, special for Good Things Utah viewers, Empower Education Connection is offering a one-time discount code on all of their Spark Math Kits.

Use PROMO CODE ‘GTU20’ at checkout and be sure to check out Empower Education Connection.

This story contains sponsored content.