Sadly, depression is beginning to affect more and more of us, especially with the nature of current events, added to life, which was not that easy to begin with. The National average is one in five people are struggling with depression and in Utah, the average is one in four.

It appears the traditional “standard” treatment is failing us.

Many people that struggle with depression aren’t even aware that there is another path that is available, let alone recommended.

This alternate treatment is: Star*D and It has been undergoing trials.

According to the National Institute for Mental Health, “The overall goal of the STAR*D trial was to assess the effectiveness of depression treatments in patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder, in both primary and specialty care settings. It is the largest and longest study ever conducted to evaluate depression treatment.”

The likelihood of achieving remission is low, to begin with, and it also goes down with each subsequent treatment round. In addition, your chance of discontinuing treatment goes up.

Instead of taking something that is absorbed into the entire body, through utilizing new technology, specifically pulsed electromagnetic frequencies, that TARGET the SPECIFIC AREA of the brain responsible for regulating mood, and neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are so important to the proper functioning of our mind and body, and to feel good.

At this time, this treatment is mostly unknown, but that is changing. Zion Healing Center of Salt Lake City would like to be able to spread the message that there are effective nondrug treatments that get long-term results.

