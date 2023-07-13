PAYSON & MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s adventure season and that means hitting the road to explore Utah and beyond. Start your adventure off right by visiting Parris RV and checking out their fleet of RVs and Trailers, including this amazing Mercedes Benz Dynamax isata 3 24FW!

Dynamax isata 3 24FW

Dynamax isata 3 Class C diesel motorhome 24FW highlights:

Queen Bed

Booth Dinette

Rear Corner Bathroom

Exterior Speakers

Take this motorhome on your greatest adventures yet! Start each morning feeling well rested after sleeping on the corner queen bed then head to the rear corner bathroom to freshen up in the shower with an Oxygenics body spa RV shower head and a skylight above for added headroom and natural lighting. Now that you’re ready for the day, you can grab some eggs from the 6 cu. ft. double door refrigerator and fry them up on the three burner cooktop then enjoy them at the booth dinette. The kitchen also has a countertop extension for more meal prepping space and a convection microwave oven to pop a bag of popcorn before watching your favorite movies on either the living room 32″ LED TV or the 32″ LED smart TV across from the bed. You could even switch things up by replacing the booth dinette for either the optional tri-fold sofa with table or the optional three seat power recliner, and even add an optional cab over bunk too!

Each one of these Dynamax isata 3 Class C diesel motorhomes were designed to last for years of fun with an aluminum truss structured roof with a crowned, one-piece fiberglass skin! They are also constructed with gel-coat fiberglass walls with Azdel backing, 1 1/2″ aluminum-framed, laminated sidewalls with block foam insulation, and an aerodynamic fiberglass front cap for better fuel efficiency. The 3.0L V6 turbo diesel engine is also fuel efficient and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis holds them together. The MBUX 10.25″ infotainment system comes with navigation so you won’t have to worry about getting lost, as well as AM/FM, Bluetooth, Sirius/XM, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto so you can listen to your favorite tunes while driving down the highway. Come find the one that best fits your needs today!

Visit ParrisRV.com or call 801-268-1110 for more information.

Parris RV’s 4 Convenient Locations:

4360 S. State Street

Murray, UT 84107

801-268-1110

5545 S. State St

Murray, UT 84107

801-262-2486

425 East 920 North

Payson, UT 84651

801-658-0852

5240 Yellowstone Ave

Chubbuck, ID 82302 (Pocatella)

208-237-8900

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Parris RV.