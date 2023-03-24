CACHE COUNTY, Utah-(Good Things Utah) It can be a challenge to get your workouts in while traveling. With Spring Break coming up, we want to ensure we’re feeling comfortable while enjoying our outdoor activities and get those warm ups in. Thankfully, Casie Allan, owner and creator of The ER Fitness Method shows us how we can squeeze in that workout! The workout takes minutes and almost anyone can do it. We also had a brief cameo from her dear friend and ours, Lindy Davies, frequent GTU guest.

The ER method is the perfect travel companion! Allan recommends bringing resistance bands with you on your trips as they take up minimal space and are light weight. No need to worry about over stuffing your carry on or having to pay that 50 pound upcharge for checked bags! Allan also loves these because these are a great substitute for weights, and sometimes people may not have access to weights while on vacation. They are available in multiple sizes. These help build resistance and are great for doing squats!

Focusing on stability is also a great workout, it can be difficult for beginners but the pay off is worth it! If you are not able to do that, no problem. Try your best and you’ll feel great! Allan also recommends doing jumps while in the resistance bands, it can also be even better while on the beach! Star jumps are great! “Grab a band [and] have fun,” says Allan. “Put some really fun music on.” Allan is currently offering a 14 day free trial for all new members who will also have access to her recipe portal.