(Good Things Utah) Reach for the sky! The annual Utah State Fair has reloaded and is ready for yet another great season of jaw-dropping entertainment. Going from September 8th through the 18th, this seasonal spectacle will give visitors a one-of-a-kind experience so good the whole family can appreciate.

Since 1902, the Fair has been hosted at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center — a vast 65-acre venue that’s seen everything from small gatherings such as company parties, weddings, and corporate meetings to large events such as festivals, major concerts, rodeos, skateboard world championships and, not to forget, the annual Utah State Fair.







Of the many amazing sights and sounds there for Fair-goers this time around, a Wild West-themed stunt show is quickly becoming a Fair favorite. Tumbleweed Crossing is an award-winning gunfight show that’s traveled across the United States, dazzling audiences with high-flying tricks and knee-slapping antics.

These interactive shows have been wowing audiences since they first began in 1978. Now, with fans stretching every corner of the country, Tumbleweed Crossing is a must-see for every visitor at the Fair.

The show is FREE to any guests at the Utah State Fair. To learn more and see showtimes, click the link here.

Another one of the many great forms of entertainment at the Utah State Fair this season is the Draft Horse Pull. The nation’s strongest horses travel city to city showing what they’ve got in these competitive events.

Each horse has been fed and bred for competition, working in pairs of two to pull as much weight as they can over tremendous distances.

“We have a sled that goes behind these guys,” says owner, Darrin Palmer. “We start at 3,000lbs and we pull it 27 feet 6 inches. Then we add 1,000lbs every go around… We’d like everybody to come out and watch and have a good time…”

For more information about events, click the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content