Trauma Awareness Month: The Right Gear and Preparation for a Safe and Healthy Summer

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and clinics are also already seeing an increase in the number of outdoor and ATV accidents this year as people stop quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and seek to enjoy more outdoor activities.

Each year more than 1,200 people die, and thousands are injured, in bicycle, roller blade, scooter or skateboard accidents.

WEAR A HELMET

“The huge key to saving your life is wearing the right equipment – including a helmet,” said Sarah Majercik, MD, director of trauma research for Intermountain Healthcare and trauma surgeon. “People involved in accidents wearing helmets are far more likely to survive and get back on that bike, scooter, or ATV. Those who don’t wear a helmet end up with a longer recovery time or don’t recover at all.”

Utah has more traumatic brain injuries among children than almost any other state in the country, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control. Sadly, ATV crashes play a major role in that statistic. Simply wearing a helmet, even for short rides, goes a long way in keeping everyone safe.

Also, don’t forget to check the expiration date of all helmets. Most helmets are designed to last about two to five seasons, and only one impact – similar to air bags in a car. Hair products, sweat, and cleaning solutions can break down the liner and interior padding of helmets. Kids outgrow helmets like they outgrow everything else. Make sure that helmet still fits before the. first ride of the year.

“Replacing a helmet can add up, but it’s cheaper than a trip to the emergency department,” said Dr. Majercik.

WEAR OTHER SAFETY GEAR

Utah Department of Health data shows that a child is 1,000 times more likely to be injured riding on an ATV than riding in a car.

“Don’t forget there is more to protective gear than just a helmet,” said Jessica Strong, community health manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Goggles, over-the-ankle boots, gloves, sturdy full-length pants, a long-sleeved shirt and the right footwear are all great at taking a little punishment if you take a fall.”

WEAR A SEAT BELT

Fatal car crashes typically nearly double during the summer months in Utah.

In 2020, Utah’s traffic fatalities reached a 14-year-high and 276 people did not survive. The most common contributing factor to roadway fatalities, according to the Utah Department of Transportation, is failure to buckle up.

In fact, over the last five years, almost half of all people who died on Utah’s roads were not buckled up. In 2020, there were 61 unrestrained fatalities on Utah roads and 170 unrestrained serious injuries.

“The act of buckling up can save your life and the lives of those in your vehicle,” said Dr. Majercik. “It only takes a few seconds, but can keep you from becoming a statistic.”

WEAR A LIFE JACKET

Rivers in Utah are running high, cold, and fast this time of year. Drowning is the second leading cause of death among Utah children under the age of 14.

“Tragedies can happen in the blink of an eye,” said Strong. “Children should always be supervised whenever they are in or around water, even when they are wearing a life jacket.”

Experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital have these general water safety guidelines:

Empty out kiddie pools or buckets of water at home after use

Have children wear a life jacket whenever near water

Never take your eyes off of children in the water

While supervising, stay alert and avoid distractions

Teach children to swim, but remember, there is no substitute for supervision

Keep a telephone nearby in case of an emergency

CALL FOR HELP

If you are injured this summer, do not delay care. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

*Sponsored