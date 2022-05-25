(Good Things Utah) Just over an hour and a half away from Salt Lake City, a small settlement called Spring City is hosting a unique experience this weekend. Spring City Heritage Day is a one-day event bringing history back to the historic Utah city on May 28th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Spring City Heritage Day is an opportunity to step back in time to the 1800s. Guests of the event can tour the beautifully renovated homes, churches, and buildings originally built by early pioneers.





“According to the National Historic Society, Spring City in Utah is the best-preserved example of a 19th-century pioneer village in the whole country,” says Randal Thatcher of Spring City.

Browse the wide collection of art painted by renowned Utah artists and participate in their live art auction. Even better, shop for locally-made artisan crafts and goods throughout the celebration.





There will be plenty of entertainment for the family with a Bluegrass concert held in their historic theater. Visitors won’t be hungry, as the event will feature several great dining options from local restaurants and food trucks.

Tickets will be available at the Old Firehouse on Main Street and the Old School. For more information or to buy tickets online go to friendsofhistoricspringcity.org.

