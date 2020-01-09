Top trends and styles in flooring for 2020

Whether you’re in the market for flooring, back splashes or just need a bit of inspiration Utah Floor & Décor is the place for you!

Alex Tsakanikas of the Draper, Utah Floor & Décor was visited by Deena Marie of Good Things Utah and showed off the latest and greatest in flooring styles. He showed some amazing and beautiful samples pieces of top sellers in wood, tile and laminate! There really is something for everyone at Floor & Décor.

Here’s a tip, if you can’t make up your mind about styles and looks, you can get professional help from the professionals at Floor & Décor. They have design experts that can help you with your project, from start to finish. Book your appointment and take advantage of the free Design Services at Floor & Décor!

Lastly, they have a special event coming up on January 14th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The Design Rendevous gives Floor & Décor the chance to reach out to the designers of the area, gaining both valuable knowledge of current trends and getting the opportunity to source design and material suggestions from the community.

For more information on Floor & Décor visit flooranddecor.com.

This segment includes sponsored content.