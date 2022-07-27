(Good Things Utah) Here in Utah, there are a wide variety of builders to choose from. Several factors can affect a home buyer’s decision on which they choose — often factors like cost, style, and space can make all the difference for prospective homeowners.

Fieldstone Homes knows better than anyone the choices available to buyers, which is why they offer more than most to set themselves apart. For over 20 years now, Fieldstone has been in the business of building dream homes. This experience has given them an attention to detail that you don’t see with other builders in the state.

Overall, there are many ways Fieldstone Homes stands out from the rest. See below for several unique ways they’ve accomplished that.

“You need to come to look at our model homes,” says Kellie Little with Fieldstone Homes. “Go to our website, look at our gallery and the inspiration that’s there. We make it so easy to buy a home…”

Top 5 Ways Fieldstone Stands Out

1. Finance Blue Diamond Finance Incentive – You choose the builder-paid incentive that works for you. Fieldstone offers a 2-1 Buydown, Fixed Rate Buydown, or Paid Closing Costs! There is something for everyone in these options, they want to help you get into a home.

2. Construction Timeline Fieldstone has been around for decades. They have incredible teams and trade partners that work hard to have a quick turnaround on your home. With that, Fieldstone Homes has a 6–8-month construction timeline, which is months ahead of other builders in the area.

3. Locations There are a lot of things to think about when it comes to buying a home, and a lot of that has to do with the area. Quality schools, proximity to the freeway, what grocery stores are nearby, what is the general vibe of the area? Fieldstone Homes keeps all of that in mind and have gorgeous communities all over the Wasatch Front. From their serene, picturesque Payson community, Arrowhead Ranch, to their Traverse Mountain community literally above the rest, Canyon Point, whether you’re looking to be in the center of all the city activity or tucked away from it all, Fieldstone has a community for you.

4. Amenities At Fieldstone Homes, it’s important to offer incredible amenities. From pools and clubhouses, sports courts, walking trails, playgrounds, community gardens, splash pads, dog parks, bike parks, and skate parks — the list goes on and on.

5. Home Design Choose from hundreds of floor plans that are well-designed, full of windows, as well as beautiful inside and out. They are the perfect starting point for adding all your styles to their design studio. With Fieldstone, you can choose all of your options. You get to work alongside your designer to choose everything from your flooring and cabinet colors, to smart home features – like a built-in sound system. With so many options it’s easy to turn your house into your dream home.

