(Good Things Utah) Having served our community for over 20 years now, Fieldstone Homes knows what today’s homebuyers are looking for. And with 12 communities to choose from and counting, there are endless reasons to explore building with Fieldstone.

Of these communities, one of the newest to be unveiled by Fieldstone are the Silver Creek Townhomes in Park City. These three-story deluxe townhomes offer a world of possibilities for a strong value.

Featuring rich architecture, transitional exteriors, and open-concept floor plans, Silver Creek is designed to host all the luxury of a poised lifestyle. It also gives homeowners a variety of amenities to choose from including Pickleball Courts, Parks & Playgrounds, a Soccer Field, and a Community Garden.

The community will be unveiled at the new Model Home Grand Opening on September 17th, 2022.

To learn more and get directions, go online to FieldstoneHomes.com.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS FOR SILVER CREEK TOWNHOMES

1. LOCATION

What’s unique about this property? It’s definitely the location – Park City! This community features amazing living and a zip code that’s sought after worldwide. This resort town is still a hot place to call home and a hot investment to boot.

2. ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

The area’s vibe is another reason people love to live in Park City. With a casual feeling and upscale finishes, the townhomes a prime example of elevated design. Their interiors are also gorgeous with a chef’s kitchen, then up to 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for any guest stay.

3. MULTI-FUNCTIONAL USE

Whether you plan to live in the property or enjoy Park City as a second home throughout the seasons, this property is ideal.

4. OUTDOOR LIVING

People care more about their lifestyles than ever before. Park City is considered to be one of the top ski destinations in the country and the largest location here.

5. WEALTH BUILDING OPPORTUNITY

Real estate is the number one way to build wealth. Investing in a home is no different. These townhomes make for a great place to invest in real estate. It’s not just more expensive — the value is real.

**This segment contains sponsored content