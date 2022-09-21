(Good Things Utah) Our state is chock-full of deluxe homes, making it one of the fastest growing in the country for new residents. During this development, some builders have risen above the rest to stand out in the booming market.

And with over 6000 constructed in Utah alone, Fieldstone Homes is without a doubt one of the top builders around. More important than the numbers is that each home buyer enjoy an unmatched customer experience.

According to Teresa Warner with Fieldstone Homes: “When you come into the community, you’ll have the customer experience that you’re looking for along with the warranty to back it up…”

One of the newest communities added to the Fieldstone collection is called Heritage East in Clearfield. This area is perfect — close to Hill Airforce Base, shopping centers, and dining hubs.

The homes in Heritage East start in the $400,000 range with incredible options to personalize the 2-story great rooms, 3-car garages, multiple family rooms, covered porches, or fully furnished basements. This all-new community has special incentives for the kickoff including $20,000 for the first three buyers.

To learn more about Heritage East, go online to FieldstoneHomes.com.

GRAND OPENING || Heritage East Saturday, September 24th 1101 W 1100 S, Clearfield, UT Event: 12pm – 5pm

Lunch: 12pm – 2pm (Food Truck) Enter to win the Disneyland Giveaway!

Top 4 Reasons Heritage East Is Sought After

1. Gorgeous! Winning designs with amazing exterior finishes, including full James Hardie composite. Farmhouse, Craftsman, and Transitional designs are available.

2. Enjoy Life! Their 9-foot ceilings on the main floor are included in every home along with stainless steel appliances. Basements are included with up to 5 bedrooms.

3. Well Designed! Each floor plan features lots of storage with 3-Car Garages, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and pantries.

4. Value! This community is the best value in the area.

