Top 4 innovative plumbing fixtures to add to your home

Plumbing makes a big statement in any room. It is a fun way to be bold with just a bright pop of color. Fixtures are the most talked-about plumbing item in a new home but now that is changing. There is so much more to plumbing than just fixtures.

Fieldstone Homes has upcoming technology for innovative products that are BOLD. Shamrock Plumbing installs these amazing products for the homebuilder and they will be available later this year in the Design Studio. You will experience the same quality and workmanship whether you build a $1.5 million home in Park City or a townhome in Eagle Mountain.

In the Fieldstone Design Studio you’ll find game-changing plumbing fixtures just like the ones below:

U Smart Faucet by Moen

The U by Moen Smart Faucet was designed to make every day easier while adding beautiful style to your space. It offers convenience, precision, and intuitive voice-activation technology to help complete tasks in the kitchen. You can ask Moen to dispense water at desired temperature and volume through your Amazon Alexa or with Google Assistant.

Soft Water System

The benefits of a soft water system are many. A water softening system not only helps to reduce hardness minerals in your water supply but also improves your drinking water as well. Here are the other positive effects associated with soft water systems. Easier cleaning – no more hard water stains on fixtures, appliances, or clothing

Less soap and detergent detergents and soaps required

Increased longevity of water-using appliances (no mineral buildup on their insides!)

Softer skin and hair

Cleaner, spotless dishes and cutlery

Flo by Moen

Flo by Moen™ is a revolutionary smart home water security system that features a suite of products to protect your home from water damage and leaks, 24/7. The Smart Water Shutoff monitors your entire water supply system for leaks and vulnerabilities, while the Smart Water Detector senses leaks and moisture outside of the pipes, such as overflowing drains, appliance failures, or weather-related issues.

Kohler Highline, Comfort Height Toilet

With its clean, simple design and efficient performance, the Kohler Highline, comfort height, water-conserving toilet combines both style and function. An innovative 1.28-gallon flush setting provides significant water savings of up to 16,500 gallons per year, compared to an old 3.5-gallon toilet, without sacrificing flushing power. The elongated seat and chair-like height ensure comfortable use. It’s more than just a toilet.

