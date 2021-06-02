Top 3 reasons homebuyers like to buy new

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Is it better to buy a brand new home? Or do homes, like wine, get better with time? It turns out there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but there are distinct pros to buying a new home over an old one, especially when it comes to Fieldstone Homes.

Here are the top three reasons to consider buying a new custom home over buying an old one.

You get what you want

The De Visser’s knew exactly what they wanted in their new home. They came to the design studio with a list of items that they wanted to include which streamlined the process. FIeldstine Homes also have home buyers that aren’t sure what they want in the details but know the overall idea. Professional designers can help you accomplish almost anything you want to do.

Ideas & details

It all begins in the model home. The De Visser’s are the perfect example of this. They toured the model home and fell in love with the design. Every model home at Fieldstone Homes is like a parade of homes. From fireplace treatments, wood accents, cabinet details, hardware, lighting, and finishes, fine details are everywhere. The list is endless and there are so many fun ways to create a new home.

Some home buyers are afraid to THINK BOLD. Fieldstone Homes encourages it. A new home is a reflection of the home buyer. Make it yours.

A new home has huge benefits

The De Visser’s have purchased other new homes and enjoyed the benefits of a new home. Some of these include low-cost maintenance, the convenience of move-in ready, high-rated energy efficiency, new home warranty, modern floor plans and designs for how you live, designed to fit your style, and a new community with top amenities.

The De Visser’s are loving the experience with Fieldstone Homes. THINK BOLD like the De Vissers. Not only is buying a new home worth the effort, but it is also the way to get what you deserve. A new home includes Preferred Building Partners in every home for top quality.

Follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow a young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series!

This story contains sponsored content.