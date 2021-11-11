Todd Hague survived an IED in Afghanistan: Now, veterans like Todd need help to navigate the healthcare system

(Good Things Utah) – Today we honor all of our great veterans. The Good Things Utah audience has many mothers wives, grandmothers, and family members of veterans who feel like the veterans in their lives certainly deserve to be honored. Here is one we can all celebrate together.

Todd Hague

This last week a Mom saw a Local Care ad and called in to see if they could acknowledge her son Todd Hague, who in her eyes is a real hero. Todd Hague Started his military career as an aviation electrician in the Navy.

Todd joined the National Guard where he became a skilled Mechanic. At 33 he transitioned to the Army and was deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan twice. During his final tour to Afghanistan, he was driving a large wrecker when he hit an IED. Luckily he survived the blast but suffered a serious head injury.

Like most veterans, he didn’t have a high-profile glamorous career in the military. Todd had dedicated 27 years to learning his craft, being a reliable resource for his unit, and carrying out his missions in difficult often life-threatening conditions.

Todd is a great guy, down-to-earth, humble and loves his country, and is still willing to serve. We certainly owe these veterans a debt of gratitude.

How does the Health Insurance Industry honor veterans?

First of all health insurance companies acknowledge that veterans typically do receive VA benefits for their service. For example, Tri-Care for life is a robust medicare supplement, but it requires that veterans pay extra for things like dental and vision benefits.

In Utah, there are a handful of Health Insurance companies that offer those benefits for free. In fact, it’s less than free. These plans provide rebates from $10 TO $50 on Medicare part B premiums. Many plans include gym memberships, will pay for over-the-counter supplies, some provide hearing aids and free doctor visits with an expanded network of doctors.

How do veterans get these benefits?

This story contains sponsored content.