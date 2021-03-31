Tired of wearing jeans? 3 dresses you’ll want to wear all spring long

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Downeast is not only known for on-trend and stylish clothing, but they have high-quality swimwear for an affordable price point. Just recently, Downeast became a Certified B Corp, which is doing Business for Good. The new swimwear collection is B Corp approved and is using Recycled Fabrics. Spring dresses are also available in all clothing locations and online at Downeast Basics.

Since the inception of the Downeast clothing collection, they’ve been known for being a trend leader in the dress category. In stores now are several different styles of dresses including a style ranging from church to casual. Look for fabrics that include: linen, denim, rayon, cotton blends, and lightweight gauze.

Also, trending are embellishments and details from smocking, ties, denim rinses, puff sleeves, bold buttons, floral prints, and ruffles. Price points range: up to $64, but all clothing and accessories are 25% off right now! Here are three spring dresses you need to get your hands on!

Featuring a beautiful drape, Downeast’s Budding Leaf Dress offers the perfect amount of movement thanks to its gathered sleeves and fit and flare silhouette. The elastic waist gives this dress stretch and comfort to accentuate the waist for a light and airy feel.

Meet the wrap dress: the New Leaf Dress. This dress embraces the seasonal feeling of spring with its soft colors and leaf pattern. Featuring a tie waist and half sleeves, this dress boasts of springtime adventures. Style with booties or sandals to complete the outfit.

Make every occasion beautiful with the Ruffled Flare Dress. Its flutter sleeves and ruffled hemline gives this dress a timeless look. Complemented by a stunning fit and flare silhouette, this flare dress is perfect for a night out.

Visit Downeast Basics for your spring shopping essentials!

This story contains sponsored content.