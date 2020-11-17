Tips to watch your weight during the holidays

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Many people gain most of their weight around this time of the year and spend the next year trying to lose it. Here are some tips to help.

Dr. Juliana Simonetti, MD at the University of Utah Health Weight Management program recommends having a plan. Take it day by day and you will come out happier rather than packing on the pandemic pounds!

Weight Management Tips

Don’t go hungry all day and have a bigger meal.

Don’t have as many dessert options available – thinking multiple pies on Turkey Day.

Make substitutions when possible.

Fill the plate with turkey and veggies before adding any other sides you may want.

Pay attention to liquid calories – thinking cider, wine, eggnog, etc..

Include physical activity – go for a walk as a family after your holiday meal, play with your dogs inside or outside, do a virtual 5k.

Weight Factors

Weight gain can be caused by your environment:

Stress, lack of sleep, emotions like anxiety and depression lead to emotional eating, etc.

Losing weight can be difficult due to:

Genetics

Our bodies hold onto calories (which has served us well in times of famine), making it hard to lose weight.

Comprehensive Weight Management Program with U of U Health

The program has all the tools to help – registered dieticians, exercise physiologists, psychologists, mindfulness classes, medical interventions with medications to suppress some hunger and cravings, and surgical interventions. The team works together to create individualized plans for each patient. The new facility at Sugar House Health Center was built with patients in mind.

Easily accessible with ample parking

Gym equipment and technology to measure resting metabolic rate, demo kitchen, ultrasound scanning for fatty liver

Other Supplemental Info

Weight Loss Medications

Weight loss medications, sometimes also called weight loss drugs or anti-obesity medications, are prescription drugs that reduce your appetite and food cravings. Over the last few years, the FDA has approved a number of anti-obesity medications that help control appetite and food cravings.

Because weight loss drugs make you less hungry, they also reduce how many calories your body takes in each day. Over time, eating fewer calories will cause you to lose weight.

Some anti-obesity medications also help decrease cravings and control compulsive eating, especially for sweets and fatty, salty, high-calorie foods.

Mental Health & Behavioral Health Therapy

Emotions aren’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Some people struggle with depression because of family or relationship issues. Other people have severe anxiety from their jobs.

The Weight Management Program at the University of Utah health offers different types of therapy that teach you healthy coping techniques for your unique emotional situation. Therapists also develop techniques that help you meet your personal goals.

If you overeat when you feel anxious (for example), therapists can develop techniques to help you recognize when you’re overeating for these reasons. If you eat sugary or fatty foods when you’re depressed, therapists can help you find healthier ways to manage your emotions.

If you can recognize how your habits and stressors affect what you eat, you’re more likely to keep weight off in the long-term.

Stress Management & Exercise

It offers mindfulness-based stress management classes to help respond to stress and food cravings by using healthier, more effective strategies; and recommit to healthy living after experiencing a setback or challenge.

Classes last eight—12 weeks. These classes are offered through Wellness & Integrative Health.

Visit healthcare.utah.edu/weight-management or call 801-447-1195 to request an appointment.

This article contains sponsored content.