SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dr. Heath Hendrickson, also known as Dr. Wisdom Teeth, is a renowned dentist, entrepreneur, and educator who specializes in providing affordable wisdom teeth removal and training other dentists on how to do the same.

Dr Hendrickson was raised in Richfield, Utah, attended Brigham Young University for undergraduate and Creighton for Dental School. Dr. Hendrickson has been practicing dentistry for the last 22 years. His sole focus for the last 17 year has been wisdom teeth removal has been teaching with Western Surgical & Sedation since 2018.

Wisdom Teeth Only is a private practice that provides affordable wisdom teeth extractions with IV sedation in Provo and Murray. Wisdom teeth removal can often be a financial burden, so to help ease that burden, Wisdom Teeth Only offers an all-in-one appointment that includes a same-day consultation and x-ray, the extractions themselves, IV sedation, Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) – a special healing procedure included in their services, and comprehensive aftercare, all for $999. With insurance, co-pays are as low at $100. Wisdom Teeth Only also accepts patients with Medicaid and CHIP. Their overall goal is to make this procedure accessible and comfortable for as many patients as possible.

For Wisdom Teeth Removal, Contact Wisdom Teeth Only at 801-370-0050 or visit www.drwisdomteeth.com to schedule your wisdom teeth extractions with IV sedation today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Wisdom Teeth Only and Western Surgical and Sedation.