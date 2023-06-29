Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you ready for an adrenaline-fueled adventure like no other? Get ready to witness the ultimate showdown of power, skill, and heart-pounding excitement as Monster Trucks Most Wanted comes roaring into Ogden for a thrilling event!

Unleash the Beast Within. Monster Trucks Most Wanted is not your ordinary motorsport event. It’s a high-octane spectacle that will leave you on the edge of your seat, as monstrous machines go head-to-head in a jaw-dropping display of raw power and awe-inspiring stunts. Prepare to be amazed as these mechanical beasts tear through the arena, crushing everything in their path with their massive wheels and thunderous engines.

World-Class Performers. Featuring a lineup of some of the most renowned monster truck drivers and their awe-inspiring creations, Monster Trucks Most Wanted guarantees an evening of heart-stopping thrills and incredible entertainment. Watch in awe as these talented drivers push their trucks to the limit, executing mind-boggling stunts, jaw-dropping jumps, and gravity-defying tricks that will have you holding your breath.

Monster Trucks Most Wanted

Family Fun for All Ages. Monster Trucks Most Wanted is an event the whole family can enjoy! Whether you’re a fan of high-octane motorsports or simply seeking an unforgettable outing, this action-packed show has something for everyone. Share the excitement with your loved ones, as you witness the mind-blowing spectacle of monster trucks defying gravity and unleashing their power right before your eyes.

Interactive Fan Experience. At Monster Trucks Most Wanted, the fun doesn’t stop with the incredible performances. Get up close and personal with these colossal machines during the Pit Party, an exclusive opportunity for fans to meet the drivers, take photos, and get autographs. It’s your chance to see these mechanical giants up close, touch their gigantic tires, and even hear the thunderous roar of their engines!

Secure Your Tickets Now! Visit the Monster Trucks Most Wanted website for your tickets to the event starting tomorrow and get ready to witness the high-flying, ground-shaking, heart-pounding excitement that only Monster Trucks Most Wanted can deliver!

*Sponsored by Monster Trucks Most Wanted.