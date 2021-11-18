Three Cheese Gougères

(Good Things Utah) – These savory puffs fit in at just about any cocktail party. The addition of three kinds of cheese makes them taste extra special for the holidays.

Ingredients

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs beaten

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup grated Gouda Cheese

3/4 cup grated Gruyere Cheese

2 tablespoons Maldon Sea Salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F

Bring the milk, butter, salt, and cayenne to a boil in a saucepan. Remove from heat, add flour all at once, and mix vigorously with a wooden spatula until the mixture forms a ball. Return the pan to heat and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 1 minute to let excess moisture evaporate. Remove from heat add eggs, and paprika to the pan, while stirring vigorously. Continue to mix until the eggs are fully incorporated, at which point the dough will be slightly yellow and very glossy in appearance.

Transfer the mixture into a large bowl, and allow to cool to about 100°F.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Reserve 1 tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese for topping the rolls, then add all other cheese to the mixing bowl. Stir until incorporated into the dough. Using a tablespoon, scoop out a level tablespoon of the gougère dough, and push it off the spoon onto the sheet pan. Continue making individual gougères, spacing them about 2-inches apart on the sheet. Sprinkle a few grains of Maldon sea salt and a pinch of reserved Parmesan cheese on each gougère. Bake for 30 minutes, until nicely browned and crisp. Serve lukewarm, or at the room, temp slice rolls open and fill with toppings of your choice for delicious appetizers or snacks!

