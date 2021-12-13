This wonderful program allows less-fortunate kids to visit Salt Lake’s best Children’s Museum for free

(Good Things Utah) – The Discovery Children’s Museum (DGCM) created a special program called the Medallion Program to give free museum admission to different organizations in the community. These organizations work with children and families struggling with poverty, homelessness, health issues, and autism spectrum disorder.

The partner organizations DGCM has chosen to become Medallion Partners include Hartland Community 4 Youth and Families; Head Start/Utah Community Action; International Rescue Committee; Neighborhood House; Odyssey House; Road Home; Ronald McDonald House; The Children’s Center; The Sharing Place; and Utah Youth Village. These partners are re-evaluated every year to make sure those that need to support the most are receiving it.

The Museum gives each Medallion Partner a set number of passes each quarter that they can distribute to their families however they see fit. The number they receive is based on the previous usage and may increase as funding increases. The Museum also hosts Medallion Partner free days throughout the year where families from all partner organizations are invited to the museum for free.

Go to Discovery Children’s Museum now for more information.

