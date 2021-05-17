This Utah home care agency has the same accreditation as hospitals

BrightStar Care is the only HomeCare agency in Utah to be accredited by the Joint Commission – this is the same accreditation that hospitals are required to get, holding themselves to this higher standard of care – it is not required of home care agencies.

BrightStar Care cares for people of all ages – from pediatric care to persons living with disabilities and spinal cord injuries, to elderly people who want to age in the comfort of their homes, which more and more people are wanting to do these days. 90% of Americans age 65 and older say they want to stay in their home if possible, and 80% believe their current residence is where they will always live. (AARP).

They have an amazing nursing staff. Each client gets an individual plan of care developed by a Registered Nurse Director of Nursing. All of their nurses help clients with things like wound care, Infusion therapy, Intravenous drug therapy, Medication administration, Cath care, etc. Some nurses are dedicated to a specific client, and others case manage for 5-15 clients at a time. All of their clients at BSC are case managed with a plan of care prepared after an assessment by an LPN or RN. Skilled nursing care is what really sets them apart from other home care companies.

Here at BrightStar, while a private pay company, they do take Long Term Care insurance, and can help people figure out how to “trigger” their policy as well as understand their benefits, the elimination periods, and help them through the process to get the claims paid for home care.

In 2020, 11.6B were paid out to 325,000 claimants in the United States. LTCi is a great way to pay for home care.

BrightStar is starting a new nurse training program, called BrightStart. For more information on BrightStart or any of our services, contact them at 801-559-3999 or go to BrightStar Salt Lake City. They are available 24/7 so you can call any time, and someone will be available to assist you. Mention that you saw BrightStar on GTU and you can receive 10% off your first 40 hours of services.

This story contains sponsored content,