SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s time to treat yourself! And with the stress of the holidays in full effect, you deserve to relax in a setting like no other. For those living in Salt Lake County, a new full-service spa from an ever-growing Utah favorite has now arrived.

The Spa Lounge is a locally owned and operated day spa business that launched with much anticipation in 2015. Now, with over 70 employees on their team and loyal clients around the state, the brand has recently unveiled a new 3rd location in Draper.

According to founder and co-owner Diana Lovato: “I wanted a place where people love to come to get amazing treatments, and also a great place for people to want to work.”

This full-service day spa offers a variety of expert services including

Massage Therapy

Facials

Manicures

Pedicures

Body Waxing

Microblading

Teeth Whitening

Chemical Peels

Lash Lifts

Any new clients can get $20 OFF any regular-priced service of $65 or more. Just mention it at checkout after your service.

Want to give someone special a unique gift for the holidays? Easily purchase a gift certificate with your desired amount to make their season one to remember!

They have locations in Draper, Murray, and Pleasant Grove — with first-class services in each.

For more information and to schedule online, go to TheSpaLounge.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content