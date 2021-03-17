This often embarrassing problem is more common than women might think

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Urinary incontinence, or the loss of bladder control — is a common and often embarrassing problem. The severity ranges from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze to having an urge to urinate that’s so sudden and strong you don’t get to a toilet in time. Female incontinence is leakage of urine. There are many reasons you might develop urinary incontinence as a problem and most women have multiple causes.

Many people may experience occasional, minor leaks of urine. Others may lose small to moderate amounts of urine more frequently.

There are two main types of urinary leakage. The leakage of urine that you get when you cough, sneeze laugh, or jump/run- that’s called “stress urinary incontinence”. The other is when all of a sudden you need to “go” and you have to rush to the bathroom. That is called urgency urinary incontinence or “Overactive bladder, OAB.”

Your primary care physician or a specialist like a urologist, urogynecologist, or gynecologist can obtain a history, ask you questions about your symptoms and do an exam. Urinary incontinence can be caused by everyday habits, underlying medical conditions, or physical problems. A thorough evaluation by your doctor can help determine what’s behind your incontinence.

University of Utah Health always wants to make sure nothing serious like cancer is causing your symptoms. They will also assess for other conditions like pelvic prolapse, urinary tract infections, neurological problems, constipation, etc. At University of Utah Health’s Pelvic and Incontinence Care Center, they will give you the best available treatment. Their team of caregivers will focus on customized treatment solutions that match your needs.

TO learn more visit University of Utah Health now.

This story contains sponsored content.