(Good Things Utah) Countless dreams will soon be made possible by Cleats Across America — the non-profit youth football organization aiming to provide those families in need with new and “gently” used football cleats as well as monetary donations from corporations, individuals, schools, and faith-based organizations.

“Sometimes your family just can’t afford certain things and the kids miss out,” says Darry “Gator Alton with Cleats Across America. “…but they also miss out on the brotherhood of sports and gathering those friends that can last a lifetime.”

According to Darry, behind every pair of cleats is a story. They hope to gather enough of these “stories” to make a lasting change for our nation’s young athletes looking to reach their full potential.

As another way to gain support and funding for the cause, the annual ‘Coaches Gala’ recognizes the most inspiring coaches in the country. This recognition provides coaches with an unforgettable banquet in St. George and an award to serve as a daily reminder of their accomplishments.

Cleats Across America greatly appreciates any donations of football cleats or monetary support.

For more information, go to www.CleatsAcrossAmerica.com or follow along with them on social media at @cleatsacrossamerica.

If you would like to partner with them, contact Stephanie Carter, Community Relations Manager via email at stephanie@giufootball.com or call (385) 446-4GIU.

**This segment contains sponsored content